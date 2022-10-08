Columbus Macro LLC Sells 288 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Columbus Macro LLC cut its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 16.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,067 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,652,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,035,000 after purchasing an additional 99,566 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 24.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,922,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,330,000 after purchasing an additional 962,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 5.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,828,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,049,000 after acquiring an additional 239,905 shares in the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on UL. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unilever in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:UL traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.35. 2,890,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,334,462. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.54 and a 52-week high of $54.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.4555 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

