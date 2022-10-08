Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Price Performance

Shares of CBD opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.95. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $6.02.

Institutional Trading of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição ( NYSE:CBD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 454.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 330,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 270,588 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 59.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,414,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after buying an additional 526,393 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 123.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,110,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 613,315 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 76.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 73,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 31,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

