Comparing Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) & ResMed (NYSE:RMD)

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) and ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Boston Scientific and ResMed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Scientific 0 1 11 1 3.00 ResMed 0 3 6 0 2.67

Boston Scientific presently has a consensus target price of $46.83, indicating a potential upside of 17.79%. ResMed has a consensus target price of $266.40, indicating a potential upside of 19.78%. Given ResMed’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ResMed is more favorable than Boston Scientific.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Scientific $11.89 billion 4.78 $1.04 billion $0.58 68.55 ResMed $3.58 billion 9.10 $779.44 million $5.31 41.89

This table compares Boston Scientific and ResMed’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Boston Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than ResMed. ResMed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Scientific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Scientific and ResMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Scientific 7.16% 14.58% 7.60% ResMed 21.78% 26.56% 17.48%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.3% of Boston Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of ResMed shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Boston Scientific shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of ResMed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Boston Scientific has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ResMed has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Boston Scientific beats ResMed on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems. It also provides medical technologies to diagnose and treat rate and rhythm disorders of the heart comprising 3-D cardiac mapping and navigation solutions, ablation catheters, diagnostic catheters, mapping catheters, intracardiac ultrasound catheters, delivery sheaths, and other accessories; spinal cord stimulator systems for the management of chronic pain; indirect decompression systems; and deep brain stimulation systems. In addition, the company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as various peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapies. Further, it provides stents, balloon catheters, wires, and atherectomy systems to treat arterial diseases; thrombectomy and acoustic pulse thrombolysis systems, wires, and stents to treat venous diseases; and peripheral embolization devices, radioactive microspheres, ablation systems, cryotherapy ablation systems, and micro and drainage catheters to treat cancer. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc. develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes. The company also provides AirView, a cloud-based system that enables remote monitoring and changing of patients' device settings; myAir, a personalized therapy management application for patients with sleep apnea that provides support, education, and troubleshooting tools for increased patient engagement and improved compliance; U-Sleep, a compliance monitoring solution that enables home medical equipment (HME)to streamline their sleep programs; connectivity module and propeller solutions; and Propeller portal. It offers out-of-hospital software solution, such as Brightree business management software and service solutions to providers of HME, pharmacy, home infusion, orthotics, and prosthetics services; MatrixCare care management and related ancillary solutions to senior living, skilled nursing, life plan communities, home health, home care, and hospice organizations, as well as related accountable care organizations; and HEALTHCAREfirst that offers electronic health record, software, billing and coding services, and analytics for home health and hospice agencies. The company markets its products primarily to sleep clinics, home healthcare dealers, and hospitals through a network of distributors and direct sales force in approximately 140 countries. ResMed Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

