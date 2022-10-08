Compass Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 4.5% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $54,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $656.56.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $16.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $523.61. 976,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,328. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $558.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $555.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $497.83 and a one year high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

