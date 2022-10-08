Compass Capital Management Inc. Buys 47,831 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Compass Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 473,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,831 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 3.6% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $44,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 31,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 15,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,181,904.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,314. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.02. 3,887,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,855,305. The company has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

