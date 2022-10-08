Compass Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Compass Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.1% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

SCHB traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $42.69. 2,069,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,342,526. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.59.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.