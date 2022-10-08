Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Conagra Brands updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.38-$2.48 EPS.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.85. 5,503,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,763,835. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.78. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.07.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.92%.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands

In related news, Director Emanuel Chirico bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Emanuel Chirico acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,239.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 49,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,448,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,836,000 after acquiring an additional 105,110 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 792,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $602,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet cut Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.78.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

