Conflux Reaches Market Capitalization of $86.63 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One Conflux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $86.63 million and approximately $5.75 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Conflux has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,485.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00020945 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00273288 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00140102 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.66 or 0.00757772 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.39 or 0.00602462 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005126 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.01 or 0.00251502 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.04167419 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $5,288,223.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

