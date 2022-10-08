Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Conformis from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ CFMS opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.30. Conformis has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 5.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Conformis during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Conformis in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Conformis in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Conformis by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 875,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 365,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Conformis by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,368,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 136,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.
Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.
