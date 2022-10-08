Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Price Target Cut to C$1.75 by Analysts at CIBC

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut Conifex Timber from an outperform rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Conifex Timber Stock Performance

Shares of CFF stock opened at C$1.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of C$69.13 million and a PE ratio of 3.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.87. Conifex Timber has a one year low of C$1.65 and a one year high of C$2.28.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber ( TSE:CFF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$85.07 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conifex Timber will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

