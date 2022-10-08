Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.75 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 8.7% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 602.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 16,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock traded down $5.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.17. The company had a trading volume of 653,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,096. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $187.57 and a 52-week high of $261.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.33.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

