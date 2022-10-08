Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares during the period. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF accounts for 3.2% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $78,763,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,284,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,472,000 after acquiring an additional 34,053 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 34.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,210,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,047,000 after acquiring an additional 309,801 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,099,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,946,000 after acquiring an additional 61,942 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,091,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after acquiring an additional 271,948 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

ICLN stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.43. 4,451,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,657,870. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.42. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $25.80.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.