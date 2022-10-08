Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $5.81 on Friday, reaching $225.72. 1,168,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,285. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

