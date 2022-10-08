Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Constellation Brands updated its FY23 guidance to $11.20-11.60 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $11.20-$11.60 EPS.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ traded down $9.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,154,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,161. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.00 and its 200 day moving average is $242.28. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $207.59 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 718.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 1,032.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.08.

In related news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,172,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000,000 after acquiring an additional 178,034 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,028,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,914,000 after acquiring an additional 122,621 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 420,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,756,000 after acquiring an additional 95,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,111.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 70,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,335,000 after acquiring an additional 65,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading

