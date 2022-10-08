ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $110.24 Million

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 8th. One ConstitutionDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. ConstitutionDAO has a market cap of $110.24 million and approximately $37.76 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ConstitutionDAO has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ConstitutionDAO Token Profile

ConstitutionDAO was first traded on November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ConstitutionDAO is www.constitutiondao.com.

ConstitutionDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ConstitutionDAO has a current supply of 5,060,137,334.7. The last known price of ConstitutionDAO is 0.02184649 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $15,865,672.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.constitutiondao.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConstitutionDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ConstitutionDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ConstitutionDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

