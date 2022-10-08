Convex Finance (CVX) Price Down 4.3% This Week

Convex Finance (CVX) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Convex Finance has a total market cap of $15.53 million and $7.20 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Convex Finance token can now be purchased for about $5.52 or 0.00028266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003294 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009311 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Convex Finance Token Profile

Convex Finance launched on May 17th, 2021. Convex Finance’s total supply is 94,591,088 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,814,665 tokens. The official message board for Convex Finance is convexfinance.medium.com. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Convex Finance’s official website is www.convexfinance.com.

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Convex Finance (CVX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Convex Finance has a current supply of 94,591,087.61161031 with 67,683,254.44943301 in circulation. The last known price of Convex Finance is 5.47657225 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $7,999,249.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.convexfinance.com/.”

