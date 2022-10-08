CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Price Performance
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.81.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.63%.
Institutional Trading of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.