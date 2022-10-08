CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Price Performance

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.81.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.63%.

Institutional Trading of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. ( NYSE:CORR Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

