Counterparty Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $11.37 Million (XCP)

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. In the last week, Counterparty has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Counterparty coin can now be bought for $4.35 or 0.00022296 BTC on major exchanges. Counterparty has a total market capitalization of $11.37 million and approximately $38,919.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Counterparty alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003296 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00011338 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010864 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010199 BTC.

About Counterparty

Counterparty (XCP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,613,892 coins and its circulating supply is 2,615,141 coins. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @counterpartyxcp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Counterparty’s official message board is counterpartytalk.org. The Reddit community for Counterparty is https://reddit.com/r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Counterparty’s official website is counterparty.io.

Buying and Selling Counterparty

According to CryptoCompare, “Counterparty (XCP) is a cryptocurrency . Counterparty has a current supply of 2,613,892. The last known price of Counterparty is 4.30667821 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $34,476.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://counterparty.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counterparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Counterparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Counterparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Counterparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.