Country Club Bank GFN Acquires 438 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Country Club Bank GFN grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on UNP. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.83.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of UNP traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,875,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $193.61 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.39 and its 200 day moving average is $226.11. The firm has a market cap of $122.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

