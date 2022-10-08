Country Club Bank GFN Buys 28,741 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Country Club Bank GFN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 167,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,741 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $31,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 434,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,991,000 after acquiring an additional 19,838 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 57,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 54,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after acquiring an additional 21,352 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,589,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,485,812,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

VTI stock traded down $5.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,780,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,593,060. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $179.28 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.16.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

