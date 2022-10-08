Country Club Bank GFN Has $18.52 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Country Club Bank GFN lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,842 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 1.7% of Country Club Bank GFN’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Amgen were worth $18,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amgen Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.64.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.91 on Friday, hitting $229.03. 2,060,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,664,590. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The company has a market cap of $122.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.57.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

