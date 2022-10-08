Country Club Bank GFN Increases Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Country Club Bank GFN boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in 3M by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 64,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 15,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,686,000 after buying an additional 16,862 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,397,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.52. 4,296,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,851,086. The company has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. 3M has a one year low of $107.08 and a one year high of $186.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.57 and a 200 day moving average of $137.48.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. Bank of America reduced their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.93.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,106.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

