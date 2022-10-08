Country Club Bank GFN Lowers Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Country Club Bank GFN trimmed its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 566.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of COF traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.87. 2,958,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,811,659. The stock has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.82. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $90.27 and a 12 month high of $174.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.27.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at $915,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,928 shares of company stock worth $8,506,721. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

