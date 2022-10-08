Country Club Bank GFN Reduces Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Country Club Bank GFN decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,144,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,703,061. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

