Country Club Bank GFN Sells 12,168 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Country Club Bank GFN cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 12,168 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.1% of Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.72. The stock had a trading volume of 57,215,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,335,148. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $25.65 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $105.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.88.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.26%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.28.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

