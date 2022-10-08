Country Club Bank GFN Sells 4,825 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Country Club Bank GFN reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,825 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.0% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,082,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,670,000 after acquiring an additional 38,949 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.4% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 2.1 %

Emerson Electric stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.83. 4,655,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,933,970. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.96 and its 200 day moving average is $85.97. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.47. The company has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.