Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) EVP Sells $17,162.20 in Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) EVP Robert Glenn sold 290 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $17,162.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,188.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Robert Glenn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 21st, Robert Glenn sold 2,174 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $143,918.80.

COUP stock opened at $58.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $259.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.90.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 139.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 56.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000.

COUP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.35.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

