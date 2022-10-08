Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CMCT. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Down 2.0 %

CMCT opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.11. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $148.80 million, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is -61.82%.

In other Creative Media & Community Trust Co. news, major shareholder Cim Capital Real Property Mana bought 36,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $919,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 29,202 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. 20.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.