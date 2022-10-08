CREDIT Trading 59.8% Higher This Week (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 37.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 7th. CREDIT has a total market cap of $210,483.64 and $321.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CREDIT coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CREDIT has traded 59.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CREDIT alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jack Token (JACK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002299 BTC.

CREDIT Coin Profile

CREDIT (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 4th, 2018. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @creditweb3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT (CREDIT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. CREDIT has a current supply of 2,505,433,950 with 2,425,433,850 in circulation. The last known price of CREDIT is 0.00007834 USD and is up 5.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $27.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://terra-credit.com.”

Buying and Selling CREDIT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CREDIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CREDIT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.