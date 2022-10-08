CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Shares Up 5%

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Rating) shares shot up 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.10. 1,077 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 4,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

CreditRiskMonitor.com Stock Up 5.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $22.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36.

Get CreditRiskMonitor.com alerts:

CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.45 million for the quarter. CreditRiskMonitor.com had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 34.93%.

CreditRiskMonitor.com Company Profile

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc provides interactive business-to-business software-as-a-service subscription products for corporate credit and procurement professionals worldwide. It publishes commercial credit reports of public and private companies, which features the analysis of financial statements, including ratio analysis and trend reports, peer analyses, FRISK and PAYCE scores, and Altman Z default scores, as well as issuer ratings of Moody's Investors Service, DBRS, Inc, and Fitch Ratings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CreditRiskMonitor.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CreditRiskMonitor.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.