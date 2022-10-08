Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 401 ($4.85).

A number of research firms have commented on CRST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 415 ($5.01) to GBX 416 ($5.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Crest Nicholson to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Crest Nicholson to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 410 ($4.95) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Shares of CRST opened at GBX 191 ($2.31) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £490.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -955.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 234.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 249.90. Crest Nicholson has a 1 year low of GBX 171.70 ($2.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 384.20 ($4.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.77.

In other Crest Nicholson news, insider David Arnold purchased 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.22) per share, for a total transaction of £19,780 ($23,900.43). In other news, insider Iain Ferguson acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of £39,800 ($48,090.87). Also, insider David Arnold acquired 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.22) per share, for a total transaction of £19,780 ($23,900.43). Insiders have purchased 115,750 shares of company stock worth $25,338,000 over the last quarter.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

