CRYPTOKKI Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7.30 Million (TOKKI)

CRYPTOKKI (TOKKI) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 8th. CRYPTOKKI has a market capitalization of $6.87 million and approximately $7.30 million worth of CRYPTOKKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CRYPTOKKI has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One CRYPTOKKI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000807 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CRYPTOKKI Profile

CRYPTOKKI’s genesis date was May 25th, 2021. CRYPTOKKI’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for CRYPTOKKI is www.cryptokki.com. CRYPTOKKI’s official Twitter account is @cryptokkikorea and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CRYPTOKKI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTOKKI (TOKKI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Klaytn platform. CRYPTOKKI has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CRYPTOKKI is 0.17862343 USD and is up 26.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,157,985.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.cryptokki.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTOKKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CRYPTOKKI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CRYPTOKKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

