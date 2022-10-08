CUDOS (CUDOS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $20.76 Million

CUDOS (CUDOS) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One CUDOS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CUDOS has a market capitalization of $20.76 million and $410,223.00 worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CUDOS has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003277 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009340 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About CUDOS

CUDOS’s genesis date was January 8th, 2021. CUDOS’s total supply is 8,699,716,185 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,308,104,323 tokens. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @cudos_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CUDOS is www.cudos.org. CUDOS’s official message board is medium.com/cudos.

CUDOS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CUDOS (CUDOS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CUDOS has a current supply of 8,699,716,185 with 3,449,041,266.837831 in circulation. The last known price of CUDOS is 0.00541426 USD and is up 3.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $287,579.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cudos.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUDOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUDOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

