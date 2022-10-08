Curated Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,572 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.83.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,875,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,331. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.61 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

