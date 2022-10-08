Curated Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 71.3% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 45,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,273,000 after buying an additional 18,915 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Humana by 19.6% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Humana by 33.3% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in Humana during the second quarter valued at $1,711,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Humana by 5.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Humana Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Humana to $547.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Humana from $541.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.28.

HUM stock traded up $4.16 on Friday, hitting $503.46. 871,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,618. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $514.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $489.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 25.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.86%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

