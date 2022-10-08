Curated Wealth Partners LLC Has $341,000 Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the second quarter worth $31,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 149,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 14.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 56.7% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 62.4% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCII stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.02. The stock had a trading volume of 248,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,561. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.44. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $163.33.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.89. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 18.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.56%.

LCII has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lowered LCI Industries to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on LCI Industries from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on LCI Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

