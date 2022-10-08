Curated Wealth Partners LLC Invests $301,000 in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWB. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $5.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.54. 1,281,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,628. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.49. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $197.03 and a 52-week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.