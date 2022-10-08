Curated Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $486,000 Investment in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,094 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,221,000 after buying an additional 31,248 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 7.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,343,000 after buying an additional 58,476 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 1.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,761,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 179.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after buying an additional 93,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 1.0% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 78,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BANF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BancFirst to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

BancFirst Price Performance

BANF traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,776. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.10. BancFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $61.48 and a 12 month high of $118.07.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $129.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.40 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 13.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BancFirst Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 33.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt sold 9,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $1,045,166.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt sold 9,388 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $1,045,166.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Noel Roberson sold 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $533,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,840 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,961 over the last three months. 35.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Further Reading

