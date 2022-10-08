Curated Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $560,000 Investment in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,693,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,486 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,575,246,000 after purchasing an additional 93,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,762,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,346,900,000 after purchasing an additional 165,889 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,813,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,058,718,000 after acquiring an additional 44,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,983,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $830,641,000 after acquiring an additional 24,187 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,144,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,703,061. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

