Curated Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 10,498 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,044 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 10,498 shares during the quarter. General Motors accounts for approximately 0.4% of Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 220.2% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.62. 11,193,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,196,517. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.39.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.25). General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.61.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

