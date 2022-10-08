Curated Wealth Partners LLC Sells 120 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,025,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,165,000 after acquiring an additional 89,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,125,000 after acquiring an additional 32,550 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,168,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,202,000 after acquiring an additional 64,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 26.4% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 397,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,791,000 after acquiring an additional 83,031 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $418.38.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded down $5.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $413.69. 277,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,468. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $430.91 and a 200 day moving average of $408.80. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.92 and a 52-week high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.95 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total value of $1,003,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,708.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total value of $1,003,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,708.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,851. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,800 shares of company stock worth $3,253,925. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

