Curated Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 6,293,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $191,375,000 after buying an additional 269,083 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,755,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $144,614,000 after buying an additional 153,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,863,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,497,000 after buying an additional 50,368 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,068,000 after buying an additional 78,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,029,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,714,000 after buying an additional 388,772 shares in the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Autohome from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. CLSA raised Autohome from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.30 to $42.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Autohome in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Autohome from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Autohome in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autohome presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

Autohome Stock Performance

Shares of ATHM traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.11. 294,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,301. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.23. Autohome Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $52.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.88.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $258.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.17 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 22.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

