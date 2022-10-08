Curated Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 26,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 0.8% of Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,026,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,619. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.26. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.80 and a one year high of $115.66.

