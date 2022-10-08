CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,782 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,393 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $88.25 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $82.20 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

