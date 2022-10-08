CYBER SOCCER Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $14.02 Million (COCA)

CYBER SOCCER (COCA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. CYBER SOCCER has a market capitalization of $14.02 million and approximately $352,451.00 worth of CYBER SOCCER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CYBER SOCCER has traded up 36% against the U.S. dollar. One CYBER SOCCER token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010879 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About CYBER SOCCER

CYBER SOCCER was first traded on September 16th, 2022. CYBER SOCCER’s total supply is 4,800,000,000,000 tokens. CYBER SOCCER’s official Twitter account is @socaverse. The official website for CYBER SOCCER is www.socaverse.one.

CYBER SOCCER Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CYBER SOCCER (COCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CYBER SOCCER has a current supply of 4,800,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CYBER SOCCER is 0.000003 USD and is up 4.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $76,477.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.socaverse.one/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CYBER SOCCER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CYBER SOCCER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CYBER SOCCER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

