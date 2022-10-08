Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Rating) shot up 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.76 and last traded at $3.76. 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 7,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações in a report on Friday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Trading Down 2.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.91. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.72.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Company Profile

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações develops, constructs, and sells residential properties in Brazil. The company also provides consultancy services related to real estate. It offers properties under the Cyrela, Living, Vivaz, and Cyrela Urbanismo brand names. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

