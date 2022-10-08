DA Davidson Downgrades Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) to Neutral

DA Davidson lowered shares of Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. DA Davidson currently has $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $9.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VWE. Cowen dropped their target price on Vintage Wine Estates to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Vintage Wine Estates from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Vintage Wine Estates from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Vintage Wine Estates from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Vintage Wine Estates from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of 5.42.

Vintage Wine Estates Stock Down 5.3 %

Vintage Wine Estates stock opened at 2.48 on Tuesday. Vintage Wine Estates has a 52 week low of 2.46 and a 52 week high of 12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $152.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 5.03 and its 200 day moving average price is 7.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates ( NASDAQ:VWE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported 0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.08 by 0.09. Vintage Wine Estates had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vintage Wine Estates will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 840,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 64,227 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 238.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 255,832 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 300,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 121,365 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 413.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 222,293 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 4th quarter worth $2,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.

