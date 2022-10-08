Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Daktronics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Daktronics stock opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.10 million, a PE ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.40. Daktronics has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $6.00.

Daktronics ( NASDAQ:DAKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Daktronics had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $171.92 million during the quarter.

In other Daktronics news, Director Andrew David Siegel bought 13,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $38,329.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,265,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,636.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,970,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,406,000 after acquiring an additional 186,636 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,362,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Daktronics by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,179,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after buying an additional 368,099 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Daktronics by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after buying an additional 435,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Daktronics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,413,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after buying an additional 52,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor light emitting diodes (LED) video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

