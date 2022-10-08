Databroker Price Tops $0.0207 on Exchanges (DTX)

Databroker (DTX) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 8th. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and $342.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Databroker has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Databroker token can now be purchased for about $0.0207 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,512.71 or 1.00022532 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006938 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003549 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00052791 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010253 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00064159 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022356 BTC.

About Databroker

DTX is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,261,289 tokens. The Reddit community for Databroker is https://reddit.com/r/databrokerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @databroker_gl.

Buying and Selling Databroker

According to CryptoCompare, “Databroker (DTX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Databroker has a current supply of 225,000,000 with 84,261,288.91749412 in circulation. The last known price of Databroker is 0.02074001 USD and is down -4.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $31.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://databrokerdao.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

