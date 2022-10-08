Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Piper Sandler

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PLAY. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.38.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $31.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.79. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $29.60 and a 12 month high of $52.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.89.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $468.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.92 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 43.40% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris purchased 33,400 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 48,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,211.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $255,000. Amundi grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 447,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 55.4% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 65.9% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 52,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 20,703 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $325,000. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

